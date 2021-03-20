Verona Area High School English teacher Kabby Hong has been named a 2021 Herb Kohl Fellowship recipient.
The Herb Kohl Foundation announced its annual Excellence Scholarship, Initiative Scholarship, Fellowship and Leadership Award recipients on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The Foundation honored 317 Wisconsin students, teachers and principals for 2021, according to a news release.
Hong is one of 101 teachers honored, and will receive a $6,000 educational grant from the Foundation.
Hong, who started with VAHS in 2004, teaches ninth grade English and AP Language and Composition. He wrote in an email to the Press he was “thrilled” to receive the award.
“This has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone including teachers,” he wrote. “I am so proud of my fellow staff members who have moved mountains to continue to teach even with the gauntlet of challenges thrown our way.”
The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and program was founded in 1990 by philanthropist and former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl to recognize educational excellence in students, teachers and principals. In its 30 years, it has given out $25 million in grants, the release said.
Recipients are determined by the program’s co-sponsors, including the state Department of Public Instruction, regional Cooperative Education Service Agencies, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators and the Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools (WCRIS).
"We are thrilled that during such a tumultuous time in education, Wisconsin’s students, teachers, principals and schools are recognized for their devotion to education and learning,” said Chris Cody, WCRIS board president.
This is the second year in a row that a teacher from the high school won the fellowship award – in 2020, Sarah Domres won the award. The Verona Area School District also had winning educators in 2013 and 2016 at the high school and Glacier Edge Elementary School, respectively.