Candidates for the upcoming Verona Area Board of Education election are scheduled to participate in a forum with the Verona Action Team next week.
The forum, which will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, will feature four of the five candidates for three At-Large seats up for re-election, according to a post on social media app NextDoor from Tyler Wood, affiliated with Verona Action Team. Those candidates in attendance will be incumbent Kalyanna Williams and challengers Jennifer Murphy, John Porco and Nicole Vafadari; the other incumbent in the race, Carolyn Jahnke, is unable to participate that night, the NextDoor post reads.
This is the second forum of this year’s spring election cycle that has been hosted by the Verona Action Team, an affiliate of the Democratic Party – the first took place between Town of Verona board of supervisor incumbent Mike Duerst and challenger David Lonsdorf.
Verona Action Team is soliciting questions from the public to ask in its forum with the school board candidates. Questions must be submitted by March 6 and can be done so on the forum’s registration page at tinyurl.com/schoolboardcandidates.
Registration for the forum is limited to 100 people, the NextDoor post states, but the recorded version will be available on the Verona Action Team’s YouTube channel.
For more information, email vatverona@gmail.com.