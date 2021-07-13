Verona Area School District will offer an online learning program for students this fall.
The district will work with two software programs – Edgenuity for grades K-8, and Educere for high school students – to provide virtual learning options for interested families.
Based on a survey of families, 6% of families indicated interest in doing some type of virtual learning as the district returns to five-day in-person education for the 2021-22 school year, a flyer from the district states.
Grades K-8 will attend five days a week and meet virtually with state-certified Edgenuity teachers, who will teach in alignment with the district’s educational standards. High school students who opt-in to online learning will attend asynchronously with no set class times, but teachers will be available during scheduled office hours for one-on-one support.
All students will be expected to take local and state assessments in person at a district school.
Registration for the virtual learning option is due by Saturday, July 17. To enroll, families must commit to virtual learning for the entirety of the first semester.
For more information, visit verona.k12.wi.us.