For a second year in a row, the Verona Area School District is asking for a waiver from the state Department of Public Instruction for required minutes.

The waiver would address the discrepancy between virtual learning and the state’s legal description of required minutes that students must have in the classroom, assistant superintendent for student services Emmett Durtschi explained during the Monday, April 5, Verona Area Board of Education meeting.

The board voted 6-1 on the request, with board member Tom Duerst voting no because he felt the district could have tried harder to meet the minutes requirements, he said. Duerst has supported the idea of bringing students back to school five days a week since the start of the pandemic and has often been frustrated with limitations placed on the district’s ability to operate by Public Health Madison and Dane County restrictions.

DPI staff had encouraged districts to apply for a myriad waivers, Durtschi said, but especially a minute waiver in which state or county restrictions prohibited schools from operating fully during the 2020-21 school year. Until March, PHMDC school six-foot social distancing requirements have prompted the district to bring only half of students in at a time; once the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced the distancing recommendation for K-12 students to three feet, the district announced plans to bring back all of its Option 1 phased-return students back for four days a week.

