Verona Area School District teachers and support staff will get smaller wage increases this upcoming school year than last year.
Under state law, the limit on the increase in base wages is half of what it was for 2020-21.
The Verona Area Board of Education approved agreements with Verona Area Education Association, which represents the district’s teachers, and Verona Area Support Personnel Association, which represents employees in food service, custodial and maintenance and education assistants, to raise base and supplemental wages by 2.77% and 2.75%, respectively, at its Monday, June 7, meeting. The wage increases total $1,025,903.
For both teachers and support staff, base wages increased by the maximum 1.23%. Teaching staff will receive an additional $381,963 in base wages, and support staff will receive $86,043.
Act 10, signed into law 10 years ago, prohibits wage increases that exceed a cap based on the consumer price index, or what is generally referred to as inflation. In April 2020, the limit was 2.44%.
The supplemental wage increase approved by the board for the 2021-22 school year is higher than in 2020, with slight discrepancies in the percentages for teachers and support staff. Teachers will receive a 1.54% boost in supplemental wages, equaling $454,191; support staff will get a 1.52% increase of $103,706.
In February, the board retroactively raised wages for the 2020-21 school year for support staff and revised the pay schedule to increase supplemental wages for long-tenured employees. Teachers received the same percentage of wage and supplemental increases in April 2020.
