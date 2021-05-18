Students at the middle and high schools will have new associate principals for the 2021-22 school year.
During the Verona Area Board of Education’s Monday, May 17, meeting, it approved the promotion of two current staff to associate principal roles at Badger Ridge Middle School and Verona Area High School and the hire of five other administrative staff roles.
At Badger Ridge, literacy and equity specialist Shayla Glass-Thompson will succeed Jamie Thomas as associate principal, as Thomas moves into the principal role following Alan Buss’ retirement in June. At the high school, school counselor Shawn Harris will succeed Pheng Lee in the associate principal role, as Lee leaves the district to become the principal at DeForest High School.
An associate principal helps manage student behavior and works alongside building principals.
The Verona Area School District will also add a new finance director, and restructure the student services department, as a part of its administrative hires.
Peter Grender will be the district’s finance director, coming from Forecast5 Analytics and having previously been the business manager at Deerfield Community School District.
Special education department staff will take on different roles with the restructuring, with high school special education supervisor Sara Halberg becoming the director of special education, Briana Gustafson becoming the assistant special education director for elementary schools and Kimberly Griffin will be the assistant special education director for the middle and high schools. Special education supervisor Otistine Williams will become the director of pupil services.
On an early Thursday morning last month, an office right off of the quiet, sleepy library at Badger Ridge Middle School was full of laughter a…