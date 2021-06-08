The graduation ceremony for Verona Area High School’s Class of 2021 will attempt to beat the heat – or at least avoid the worst of it – with an earlier ceremony.
A high of mid-80 degrees is expected Saturday, June 12, after a stretch of days expected to get close to 90. That led administrators to move the ceremony to 10 a.m., three hours earlier than the originally planned 1 p.m.
Typically, the Verona Area School District coordinates with Epic to do an indoor ceremony in the Deep Space auditorium that makes temperature or weather conditions irrelevant, but county limitations that were in place when ceremony planning started prohibited the entire Class of 2021 from being able to gather indoors.
The ceremony will be held at the high school football field. Principal Pam Hammen wrote in an email to the Press last week that because the ceremony is taking place outside, masks are encouraged, but not required for the event.
Each graduate has been given six tickets, Hammen added, with seating arranged in groups of six and social distancing space left between them. The ceremony will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in-person.
Hammen and other high school staff announced to the Verona Area Board of Education earlier this spring they were planning to hold an in-person graduation outdoors. At the time of the announcement, Hammen said they were opting for an outdoor ceremony because of the larger gathering capacities allowed under Public Health Madison and Dane County’s COVID-19 Emergency Orders.
For more information, visit verona.k12.wi.us.
