As the Verona Area School District looks to heal from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic this fall, administrative staff are looking to accelerate learning to address gaps caused by virtual learning, but go back to the basics with mental health support.
During the Monday, July 12, Verona Area Board of Education meeting, superintendent Tremayne Clardy and his administrative team presented to board members their plans for academic and student services for the 2021-22 school year. Those include re-focusing on personalized learning plans after a year of virtual and concurrent learning, as well as focusing on mental health support and social emotional learning as both students and staff cope with the lasting effects of the pandemic. A personalized learning plan allows students to define how they want to progress in their education.
The initiatives are summed up in the district’s theme for the upcoming school year, “A Time for Healing,” Clardy told board members. He added that there were significant emotional stressors for both students and staff in the previous year that need to be addressed.
“Moving into next year, to not acknowledge the ramifications of the pandemic and not acknowledge the ramifications of social unrest would not do any service to our community,” he said. “We’re not going to turn a blind eye to that … it’s up to us – they trust us – (to) guide them out of that.”
The personalized learning plan reboot will use the knowledge administrative and building staff have gained from virtual learning and concurrent teaching to increase engagement, district director of technology Amy Arbogash said. Having students, teachers and parents engaged with one another over a learning management system such as Seesaw and Canvas will allow the personalized learning plan to take a new form, as virtual learning for more than a year required everyone to be acquainted with the technology, Arbogash added. Prior to the pandemic, personalized learning software was a hurdle for parents to learn, she said.
Personalized learning plans have been part of the district curriculum since 2018, and have been a focus on the district since 2012. Personalized learning has seen hiccups in past years – the district didn’t meet its initial goal of fully launching it by the 2016-17 school year, and in May 2019 the company that provided the software for it, Epiphany, went out of business with no successor for its contracted services.
Arbogash said the plans for the personalized learning reboot are a recommitment to the model after discontinuing it for the 2020-21 school year in favor of virtual and concurrent learning, and produces a path to ensure each student is successful.
“I think last year, we heard the words ‘asynchronous,’ ‘synchronous,’ ‘concurrent teaching,’ way more than we heard ‘personalized learning,’” she said. “So we’re going to be bringing forth the idea of personalized learning, but it’s really about reaffirming, because personalized learning isn’t just important policy, it’s also in our strategic plan.”
Personalized learning will focus on meeting core instruction standards, such as Common Core in English/Language Arts and Math, as well as Next Generation Science standards that are used by districts in multiple states, as well as Wisconsin Social Studies standards, assistant superintendent for academic services Angela Lewis-Hawkins said.
In addition to rebooting personalized learning plans for the fall, district staff also plan to accelerate learning following the COVID-19 pandemic year by deepening the each school’s improvement process that looks to see where changes can be made, ensuring the curriculum and instruction is rigorous for students and creating professional learning plans for district staff and principals, Lewis-Hawkins said.
One of the best ways to meet those high standards for education is to have students set their own goals as part of their personalized learning so they feel personally invested in their work, Lewis-Hawkins added.
“When students take responsibility for their learning – ‘I set a goal, I am innately responsible for my learning’ – along with the teacher, who helps to facilitate it, then it becomes relevant and alive,” she said.
The district’s student services team, though, is looking to simplify its strategies for COVID-19 pandemic recovery for both students and staff in the fall, assistant superintendent for student services Emmett Durtschi told board members.
The focus will be on physical and mental health services, as well as social emotional wellness and ensuring basic needs such as housing and access to food are met for students so they can perform well at school, Durtschi and director of pupil services Tracey Williams explained. As a result, the district has increased its school nursing staff as well as its number of social workers to address both physical and mental health needs and ensure that students are having their needs met outside of the classroom, Durtschi said.
The district’s expanded mental health services will include more access to counseling and psychologists through expanded staff. It’ll also provide additional access to services through Dane County’s Building Bridges program that connects students with mental health professionals in the community, and clinical services offered at Verona Area High School through a UW Health five-year grant. Dane County also awarded the district $450,000 in a K-12 mental health grant from its American Rescue Plan funds received earlier this year.