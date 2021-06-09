Verona Area School District has hired a former PBIS coach as its lead elementary educator.
Adam Zingsheim, the principal at Madison Metropolitan School District’s Falk Elementary, has been hired as the district’s second director of elementary education, succeeding Angela Lewis-Hawkins. Lewis-Hawkins will be promoted into the role of assistant superintendent of academic services after Laurie Burgos leaves the district at the end of June to be the superintendent of Evansville Community School District.
Zingsheim is at least the fifth person hired away from MMSD into VASD’s administration since January; incoming superintendent Tremayne Clardy was the first, followed by three others who will serve on Clardy’s administrative team.
Zingsheim has been the principal of Falk Elementary School since 2015, and previously worked as a Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports coach and a fourth and fifth grade teacher in two MMSD elementary schools.
Angie Lewis-Hawkins will succeed Laurie Burgos as the district’s next curriculum head.