VASD staff start to receive vaccines

Verona Area School District nurse Anne Iverson receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Jan. 13, exactly 10 months after schools across the state were ordered to close. Iverson, along with other district health staff outlined in the Tier 1a category, were eligible to start receiving their COVID-19 vaccine last week.

 Photo submitted

Verona Area School District health staff in the Tier 1a priority group were able to start getting vaccines last week.

Superintendent Dean Gorrell announced at the Jan. 11 school board meeting that some of the district’s staff that fall into the 1a vaccine priority category, including nurses and occupational therapists, were eligible through Group Health Cooperative to get vaccinated last week. That group accounts for around 25 district staff.

Public Health Madison and Dane County is allowing people who are in the 1a priority group, but are unaffiliated with a specific health care system, to sign up for vaccinations. Group Health Cooperative had originally told the district that it wasn’t going to get enough doses of the vaccine to inoculate anyone outside of its own staff, but the district learned Jan. 11 that it would be able to secure some doses through its partnership.

-- Kimberly Wethal