Verona Area School District health staff in the Tier 1a priority group were able to start getting vaccines last week.
Superintendent Dean Gorrell announced at the Jan. 11 school board meeting that some of the district’s staff that fall into the 1a vaccine priority category, including nurses and occupational therapists, were eligible through Group Health Cooperative to get vaccinated last week. That group accounts for around 25 district staff.
Public Health Madison and Dane County is allowing people who are in the 1a priority group, but are unaffiliated with a specific health care system, to sign up for vaccinations. Group Health Cooperative had originally told the district that it wasn’t going to get enough doses of the vaccine to inoculate anyone outside of its own staff, but the district learned Jan. 11 that it would be able to secure some doses through its partnership.