Verona Area School District
Exactly 51 weeks after the state ordered teachers to physically leave classrooms because of COVID-19 concerns, around 60 Verona Area School District educators came back to the high school fieldhouse.
On Saturday, March 6, those educators embraced a momentary pinch in their arms from the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the hopes of ending the pain the pandemic has inflicted on them and others around the state since March 13, 2020.
Public Health Madison and Dane County gave the doses of Moderna vaccine to Fitchburg Family Pharmacy as extras, pharmacy owner Thad Schumacher told the Press. District superintendent Dean Gorrell had previously come into the pharmacy asking about how it planned to vaccinate teachers when they became eligible, and that later led to the district and pharmacy teaming up to vaccinate educators.
“When we got the extra doses, we’d already been having conversations with (Gorrell), so it was a logical choice to give him a call and say, ‘Hey, if you can put together a clinic, we’ll come do it.”