Verona Area International School (VAIS) students and their families helped “Chalk the Walk” on Monday, Sept. 7, by drawing positive messages to welcome staff and students back to school the following day.
“Chalk the Walk” was set up by VAIS parents to help make staff and students feel welcome and part of the school community during a school year with a very different start than usual, according to school officials.
VAIS is a K-5 public school within the Verona Area School District where students spend 50% of their day learning in Mandarin Chinese.