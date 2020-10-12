Thrivent Financial has awarded Verona Area International School a $250 Safe Schools and Strong Communities Action Grant.
The grant funds provided additional personal protective equipment for in-person teaching and support staff and facilitate community building during a logistically challenging school year. The masks purchased have clear vinyl panels that allow students to see staff members’ mouths and facial expressions.
The VAIS governance council also used the funds to purchase a paid Zoom account for use by the council, committees and families.