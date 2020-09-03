Verona Area International School students and their families paraded throughout Fitchburg and Verona in late August to welcome several incoming kindergarteners, as well as one new first grader and one new second grader.
The Verona-area and Fitchburg-area drive-by-parades were set up by VAIS parents to take the place of the usual back-to-school night and meet-the-teacher festivities that help make students feel welcome and part of their new school community.
Incoming students received a goody bag filled with virtual learning essentials, balloons, and a VAIS pride yard sign. They are excited to start their in-person or virtual learning journey for the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 8.