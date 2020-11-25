The Verona Area International School's (VAIS) second grade classroom celebrated World Kindness Day by listening to the book "The Kindness Quilt" by Nancy Elizabeth Wallace and making "Kindness is..." posters to display on the walls of VAIS.
World Kindness Day is a global event that promotes the importance of being kind to each other, to yourself, and to the world. This day, celebrated on Nov. 13 of each year, serves as a reminder to all that simple acts of kindness have power and that together, we can all work to create a kinder world.
The day was first introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, an organization formed at a Tokyo conference in 1997 when Japan brought kindness organizations of multiple nations together and emphasized the necessity of a global kindness movement.