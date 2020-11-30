Verona Area High School will put on its third annual Social Justice Youth Summit this year -- just in a different format.
This year’s virtual event, scheduled for Dec. 4, will feature keynote speaker Bettina Love, who will discuss Hip Hop Civics Ed and how that, when included with intersectionality and abolitionist teaching, can create a space where Black lives matter and youth are engaged in fighting for justice and inclusion.
Following the keynote address, staff will lead students through a reflection and discussion period, where students will examine how social issues impact them in school and community settings.
Love is an award-winning author and professor at University of Georgia who researches the intersection of race, education, abolition and Black joy, according to a biography on her website. In addition to being featured in NPR and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for her education commentary, Love has written two books, “We Want to Do More Than Survive: Abolitionist Teaching and the Pursuit of Educational Freedom” and “Hip Hop’s Li’l Sistas Speak: Negotiating Hip Hop Identities and Politics in the New South.”
Associate principal Jorge Avalos said that it’s the role of the district to provide students and staff with a diversified public education that will benefit everyone.
“To put it in simple words, this is necessary and essential for our students to develop a wide perspective of the world we live in,” he said. “ Our students have had to face many challenging issues going on in the world with the pandemic, racial unrest, and a recent presidential election.
“Our job as educators is to provide safe spaces for our students to have courageous conversations about the world they live in,”Avalos added.
Traditionally, the Social Justice Youth Summit is held over a full school day in the first week of December, and involves multiple seminars that students can elect to take. Students also perform in the annual Multicultural Show, twice for their peers during the day and once for the public at night.
A Classmunity fundraiser is available for donations to help support the cost of hosting the Social Justice Youth Summit. The fundraiser page can be found by going to classmunity.com/vasd.