How to support the Youth Summit

Verona Area High School associate principal Jorge Avalos is leading a fundraiser on the district’s Classmunity page to help pay for costs related to hosting a virtual keynote speaker. To donate, visit Classmunity.com/vasd and select the “Virtual Social Justice Youth Summit.”

Funds raised will go toward hosting keynote speaker Bettina Love, an author and educational researcher who researches the intersection of race, education, abolition and Black joy, according to a biography on her website.