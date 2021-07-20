Verona Area High School is home to this year’s state Department of Public Instruction’s Teacher of the Year.
Kabby Hong was awarded as the top teacher on Tuesday, July 20, after he and four other teachers who were named Herb Kohl Fellows earlier this year were named as finalists. Hong, who has been an English teacher at the high school since 2004, was selected by a state committee of educators, partner organizations and past Wisconsin Teachers of the Year to move on to represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
Hong wrote in an email to the Press on July 20 that no matter what happens at the national level of the competition, he's excited to represent the state and is grateful to be recognized for a career he loves.
“This journey has been full of surprises and incredibly rewarding for me," he wrote in the email. "I fully expected the committee to pick one of the other four amazing educators so when they announced my name I was a little shocked.”
In a news release from DPI, state superintendent Jill Underly said that Hong is an “exemplary teacher” who looks to find ways to make a difference in the lives of his students.
“As a Korean-American immigrant, Kabby worked diligently to learn and understand English as a child,” Underly said in the release. “I have no doubt that his own learning experiences as an English-learner provided him that unique window into the subject he now excels in teaching. He is incredibly deserving of this high honor, and I know he will do a fantastic job representing Wisconsin on a national stage.”
In May, when Hong was named a finalist, high school principal Pam Hammen said in a district news release that Hong is deserving of the recognition because of how he challenges his students with rigorous academic expectations.
“Students report that they are better prepared for the academic challenges of post-secondary education having had him as a teacher,” she said in the news release.