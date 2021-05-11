Verona Area High School English teacher Kabby Hong has been named as one of four “Wisconsin Teacher of the Year” finalists – and is Verona Area School District’s first.
Hong, who was informed of the distinction on Friday, May 7, was also named a Herb Kohl Fellowship recipient in February 2021. Those who are named as Herb Kohl Fellowship recipients are evaluated by the state Department of Public Instruction to determine which five will represent education in Wisconsin for the upcoming year, a news release from the district states.
The Herb Kohl Foundation also provides financial support to the Teacher of the Year program, with selected educators receiving an additional $3,000 grant. The 101 Fellowship recipients also received a $6,000 grant from the Foundation this year.
Hong, who started with VAHS in 2004, teaches ninth grade English and AP Language and Composition. He wrote in an email to the Press he’s hoping to continue to make the district proud as he moves on to the National Teacher of the Year process, where one of the four teachers selected will represent the state.
“I was thrilled to get the Kohl Fellowship in February but to move on in the process and become one of the Teachers of the Year is incredibly exciting and humbling. I am so grateful for my students as well as my colleagues who have made teaching so rewarding and gratifying even in this most challenging school year,” he wrote.
High school principal Pam Hammen said in the news release that Hong is deserving of the recognition, adding that he challenges his students with rigorous academic expectations.
“Students report that they are better prepared for the academic challenges of post-secondary education having had him as a teacher,” she said in the news release.
This will be the second year in a row that Verona Area High School has had one of its teachers win the distinction.