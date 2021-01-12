More than 100 Verona Area High School teachers and staff have submitted a letter to district administration and the school board asking for the district to postpone the return date for high schoolers by a month.
The letter, which board vice president Meredith Stier Christensen summarized during the public comment portion of the Monday, Jan. 11, school board meeting, states moving the return day back a month, from Feb. 9 to March 10 would provide staff more time to get vaccinated and alleviate reopening concerns such as having a lack of substitute teachers and bus drivers.
The letter also cites the higher risk of bringing back high schoolers than grades 3-5 and 6-8.
“High school students are different from middle and elementary students. Many hold jobs where they interact with the public,” the letter reads. “They are also more likely to have access to transportation and the ability to meet up with their friends.”
The letter cites decisions made by Middleton-Cross Plains and Monona Grove school districts that would bring high school students back in mid-March, and it states the decision to reopen VAHS was made at a time when limited information was available about vaccine distribution and the timeline that teachers would be on for receiving the vaccine.
“By moving the reopening date by 4 weeks, we give teachers a better chance to be vaccinated with at least the first dose before students come back in person,” the letter reads.
Other people submitted public comments to the board in response to the VAHS staff’s letter, asking for the timeline the district had outlined to stay the same and to follow scientifically researched data, rather than what one person called anecdotal evidence of a teacher’s spouse dying of COVID-19 after she contracted it at school.
“I feel that our students need to get back to school,” Jennifer Heberling wrote to the board. “The damage that’s been done to their education over the last year is irreplaceable. As case numbers continue to go down, I feel there is no reason to delay their restart date any further.”