Verona Area High School senior Angela Abongwa is one of 575 students across the country to win a National Honor Society scholarship.
Abongwa, a national semi-finalist, will receive a $3,200 scholarship from the National Honor Society, and was informed of her win earlier this month. This year, the National Honor Society received almost 10,000 applications for its scholarship program, which gives out 600 total: 575 to its semi-finalists, 24 to national finalists and 1 for the national winner, who receives $25,000.
“There are thousands of applicants all over, and definitely in areas and other places where they might have more opportunities to do certain things, so being recognized from Verona, it really meant a lot to me,” Abongwa told the Press in an April 16 interview.
Abonga is also the co-president of the school’s Black Student Union and is active in the Minority Student Achievement Network, where she and others seek ways to reduce achievement and opportunity gaps for students of race or ethnicity. Earlier this year, Abongwa was honored with a Martin Luther King, Jr. Outstanding Young Person award from the Urban League of Greater Madison.
Abongwa said she initially got involved with the National Honor Society as a way to give back to her community, at the encouragement of another peer in Minority Student Achievement Network.
A.J. Simionini, adviser for the high school’s National Honor Society chapter, said that as soon as he met her during a summer school session prior to her freshman year, he knew she was set to do great things.
“I knew right away that Angela was committed to bettering her community and her school, and she just does amazing work, and deserves all the recognition she can get,” Simonini said. “She’ll definitely leave a lasting impact on our school.”
National Honor Society projects that involve working with and mentoring younger students have been some of the most fulfilling for Abongwa, she said.
“I think it’s important to start building that relationship with them when they’re super young because some of the discussions that we have, especially with the world changing right now, we wait until high school to start talking about those things because we think students are too young to learn about it,” she said. “But if they’re experiencing them, then I think it’s important that we’re able to create spaces for them.”
Abongwa was undecided on where she would attend college as of her conversation with the Press on April 16, but she said either way, she wants to study something in STEM, and incorporating social justice into her work to remove biases built into technology.
“To me, that’s just being a Black female in STEM, and an immigrant who didn’t think I’d be here four years ago,” she said.
