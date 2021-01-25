When Verona Area High School students collected holiday cards for healthcare workers in December, their goal was staying connected with one another.
With school being virtual for half the district's elementary students and all high schoolers during first semester, Rita Mortenson did not have the same ease in bringing them together for activities.
So the high school educational technology coordinator brought an idea to Student Council advisor Sarah Domres.
She had created a set of winter challenges for students – one of those being the collecting of holiday cards.
“I think it’s just been so fun – these older kids love and adore these leadership opportunities,” Mortensen said. “Whenever I do something with the (high school and) elementary school kids, it’s just so magical.
“Although we’re virtual, we can still stay connected in so many ways,” she added.
High school Student Council members, with the help of Glacier Edge Elementary School students, collected hundreds of holiday cards for healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gift baskets packed with snacks accompanied the cards for staff at UW Hospital, the Meriter ICU in Madison and Four Winds Manor in Verona, Domres told the Press.
Once the high schoolers collected 300 cards, Domres added, the students just stopped counting, even as more came in. Another 800 holiday cards were made by the National Honor Society students for district staff, Rita said.
After Mortenson and Domres helped brainstorm the project, it was then led by Student Council president Brooke Nielsen and executive member Amelia Moody, Domres said. Alongside Mortenson, who served as a liaison to Glacier Edge, the two organized card-making kits for their elementary school peers who might not have the same access to art supplies and made videos explaining why they were making cards for healthcare workers.
Nielsen and Moody then organized their own Zoom card-making night for high school students.
“Student leaders had been feeling a bit disconnected from others so they came up with the idea of holding a live Zoom card making event,” Domres said. “ It was really a positive experience to sit back and watch as students … as they chatted about their lives and upcoming plans for the break.”
After finishing their cards, students dropped them off in bins, which Student Council members then went to collect. Another high school group, Unity Team, contributed 150 cards to the overall collection, Mortenson said.
Mortenson said that there was a sense from students and staff that they wanted to participate in more activities, as students stayed in virtual learning for longer periods of time.
“It was almost like, ‘well, we want to do more, we want to find as many opportunities as we can to connect with students,’” Mortenson said. “Now that we know how to connect, how to Zoom, we can do this.”
Nielsen said that for her, the best part of card making was seeing all of the time the community took to make the cards. A certified nursing assistant at Four Winds Manor, Nielsen was the one to drop off the third basket when she went to work.
One employee at Four Winds Manor took the time to read every card given to the facility, Nielsen had told Domres.
“Sometimes, as a CNA, it is easy to feel isolated from the rest of the workforce because it's easy to feel like the work we are doing is less important,” Nielsen said. “Seeing the support the community gave was heartwarming.”
Senior Greta Boehm said it felt good to show appreciation and thanks to others who are working amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It helped me keep perspective on how lucky I am to be safe at home while they have to risk their health,” she said.
Domres said that she has been inspired by her students’ resilience and passion, despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented to K-12 education, adding that they have set a powerful example for their younger peers.
“I believe that students recognize that every action, large or small, has a ripple effect,” she said. They seem to realize that just because life is challenging, they still have the power to impact others in a positive way.”