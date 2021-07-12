Four out of the five 2021 National Merit Scholarship finalists from Verona Area High School have received scholarships, as more winners were announced this week.
Graduate Taylor Kalish is the fourth member of the Class of 2021 to receive a school-based National Merit scholarship, with Kalish’s coming from University of Arizona, according to a July 12 news release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Other winners from Verona Area High School this year are Nathan Arbogash, Surya Blasiole and Ben Wellnitz, all of whom were notified of their win in early June.
Kalish plans to study astrophysics at University of Arizona, the news release states.
The final round of school-based scholarship announcements brings the total number of awardees to 7,500, the news release states. Nearly 16,000 finalists – including five from the high school – were announced in September 2020.
National Merit Scholarship winners receive a renewable scholarship of between $500 and $2,000 annually for four years of undergraduate study from their college or university. A smaller round of college-based scholarship winners will be announced in July, bringing the number of students awarded nationwide to around 4,000, the release states.
To enter the National Merit Scholarship contest, students must take a Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test during their junior year, the release said. Over 1.5 million high school juniors from 21,000 schools entered the program, and less than 1% of test takers were selected as semifinalists.
To move on to the finalist level, students had to submit a scholarship application that included information about their academic record, school- and community-based extracurriculars and leadership abilities, the release states. Students must also submit a letter of recommendation from someone at their respective high school, and write an essay.
Students who advance to being finalists will compete for three types of scholarships: $2,500 scholarships, which are awarded to 2,500 students with no other qualifications required; 1,000 corporation-sponsored scholarships awarded to students who fit the criteria; and 4,100 scholarships from colleges and universities to students who plan to attend, which all four winners from the high school received.
