As the Verona Area School District was completing its newest building on the west side of the city earlier this year, the Verona Area Education Foundation was looking forward to making the ride to school a little more colorful with its annual banner project.
The funding to do that has had to come by different means this year, foundation president Errin Welty told the Press, as the nonprofit has turned to crowdfunding for the banners after funds dried up because of economic hardship caused by COVID-19.
“We had to start from scratch, basically,” she said.
Welty said the Foundation was only about $400 shy of being able to fund this year’s banner project, and as of Wednesday, Oct. 21, had raised $850.
The banner project started in 2016, Welty said, with a goal of beautifying the city. As the city was starting to revamp its downtown streetscape, Welty said the Foundation reached out and asked if it could make banners using student artwork surrounding the concept of “Hometown USA.” The Foundation started with East Verona Avenue, and then South Main Street. This year, the Foundation is looking to finish off West Verona Avenue, closer to the new high school.
After the banners have served their purpose on the poles of Verona’s main corridors, they are then repurposed into items such as aprons or tote bags to be sold at the Foundation’s annual craft fair.
The banner project is usually funded by some corporate and Verona-based business sponsors, as well as room tax dollars, Welty said. With the pandemic, however, Verona hotels that brought in visitors on a weekly basis have seen a dramatic decrease in foot traffic, meaning room tax dollars are a fraction of what they used to be, Welty said, and project’s other business sponsors are struggling.
It prompted the Foundation to turn to developers who would be working along the West Verona Avenue corridor, such as Steve Brown Apartments and Northpointe Development Corporation, to fund the project, as well as launch a crowdfunding campaign through PayPal.
“We wanted really badly to do this project because there’s vacant poles and we anticipate people will be going out to the new high school, and we want to fill those gaps,” Welty said. “We want to do something that’s a sense of normalcy that we normally do and give the kids – the artists who are stuck at home – a chance to put their creative talents to work.”
To donate to the project, visit the PayPal portal at https://bit.ly/2Tdw2L8.
For more information, contact Welty at erwelty@yahoo.com or 358-1552.