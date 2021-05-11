Two VAIS students earn excellence in Chinese learning awards

From left, Verona Area Interantional School fifth grader Addy Roltgen and fourth grader Ashley Kei Tan hold their certificates for Excellence in Chinese Learning. The awards are given by the Wisconsin Association of Chinese Language Teachers.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Two Verona Area International Students are the recipients of an excellence in Chinese language award.

VAIS fourth and fifth grade Mandarin Chinese teacher Yingying Reiter wrote in an email to the Press that she nominated Ashley Kei Tan and Addy Roltgen for the 2020 Excellence in Chinese Learning award, given out by the Wisconsin Association of Chinese Language teachers. Reiter nominated them for their commitment and dedication to Chinese language learning and their participation in class, she said.

Kei Tan, a fourth grader, is ranked first in her grade for Chinese language reading level and is ranked in the top two students for overall Chinese learning.

“Ashley sets personal goals of high academic achievement without compromise,” Reiter wrote. “She also cares about others and reaches out to her classmates who need help.”

Roltgen, a fifth grader, ranks first in Chinese language reading at VAIS, Reiter said.

“Addy is an outstanding student who has demonstrated excellent achievement in Chinese

language learning,” she wrote. “She also has an outstanding work ethic and inquisitive nature, which has contributed to her pursuit of excellence.”

Kei Tan told the Press that being able to speak Chinese helps her communicate with her grandmother, and Roltgen said she enjoys being able to motivate her younger sister, who is also a VAIS student, to advance in her language learning.

– Kimberly Wethal

