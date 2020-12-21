Around two dozen people ranging in age from elementary school students to adults participated in a "Bring Kids Back" rally on Monday, Dec. 21, outside of the Verona Area School District administration building. The rally, held 15 minutes before the start of the school board's meeting -- held virtually -- was meant to show support for in-person learning.
Some people at the rally were unaware that hours before the meeting, the district announced plans to bring grades 6-12 back starting in February, two weeks after the start of third quarter. Those who were aware of the district's decision said they still decided to show up to show their support for the district adding an in-person option for older students.