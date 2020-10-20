The next superintendent of the Verona Area School District should focus on fostering a trusting and respectful climate and understand the needs of its diverse population.
That was the feedback consultants gathered from focus groups and surveys as they worked to develop a profile for what the role should look like for the next person. With superintendent Dean Gorrell having announced earlier this year he would retire at in June 2021, the school board posted the position this spring and hopes to make a hire by the end of the year.
It will be the first time the board has had to go through this process in more than 15 years, and the board has made it clear it wants the public involved.
Consultants Mike Richie and Pat Neudecker of Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates compiled feedback from 958 people, including district staff, students, parents and community members, and put together a leadership profile the school board will use to narrow down candidates. The board approved the profile Monday, Oct. 19, after Neudecker and Richie presented what those connected to the district felt was important and how they narrowed down the mass of information.
The consultants will begin sorting through candidates starting at the end of this week, Neudecker said, and present the initial slate of them to the board Nov. 9.
Richie noted they asked for feedback on not only what leadership skills would be important, but what people thought were the district’s strengths and challenges. He said only two qualities – creating a trusting environment and understanding diversity needs – ranked among the top four with all focus groups, making the main themes of the leadership profile clear.
“When you look at these eight or nine groups, the theme is the same across the board,” Richie said. “Early in the focus groups, we were able to start putting this theme together as we kind of went through.”
The public process for determining a new superintendent has ramped up since mid-September, when HYA sent out the community survey and started to talk with focus groups.
The board started the process for finding Gorrell’s successor in March 2020. In May, the position was posted on the consultant’s website, and starting in June, HYA staff worked to recruit potential candidates.
Neudecker said she and Richie have 32 candidates they will start interviewing virtually this week, and they expect to get a few more before they take down the position application.
The week after they present the initial slate of candidates, they plan to help the board hold the first round of interviews in closed session and announce finalists the second week of December. Public interviews are slated for Dec. 14, and the board hopes to make an announcement Dec. 21.
The focus groups included district administrators, teaching and support staff, parents, high school students, recent graduates and other community members.
Providing transparent communication was popular with parents, staff and the community, and establishing high expectations for students was important to district administrators, parents and the community.
Students and teachers also told consultants the next superintendent should be visible throughout the district and be actively engaged in community life, and students indicated the successor should have a clear, compelling vision for the future.
Other desired characteristics included being a relationship builder, being skilled with school board relations and governance and having success in the past with creating equity framework.
Having people outline those characteristics as important isn’t indicative that such values didn’t already exist in the district, Neudecker said, but rather was an indicator of what people would like to see continue going forward.
“We always say, when we bring you this fabulous, amazing person, what are the priorities, what’s really, really important and top of your list?” she said.