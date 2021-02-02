Three district educators with a collective 85 years of service to the Verona Area School District have announced their retirements.
At the Monday, Feb. 1, Verona Area Board of Education meeting, the board approved the pending retirements of Badger Ridge Middle School principal Alan Buss, Core Knowledge Charter School sixth grade math/science teacher Mark Rohlfing and Verona Area High School math teacher James Guy. The announcements come a month and a half earlier than when retirement announcements were made last year, leaving open the possibility that more educators could announce their intent to retire at the end of the year.
Buss, who has been with the district for 25 years, will retire at the end of June; Rohlfing will end his 30-year tenure with the district on the last day of school, June 11. Guy’s retirement is planned for August of 2022.
Those retirees will join superintendent Dean Gorrell, who will end his 16-year career with the district at the end of June as well, bringing the current tally of years held by retirees up to just over a century.
Last year, 12 certified teachers and three administrators left, the teachers alone accounting for more than 317 years.