Any Verona Area School District educators who have wanted a COVID-19 vaccination have had access to one, district superintendent Dean Gorrell asserted at the Monday, March 15, school board meeting.
The district held two vaccination clinics for district staff – one with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy and the other Group Health Cooperative – which vaccinated 170 people. Staff have also had the Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic available to them through Public Health Madison and Dane County at Alliant Energy Center starting March 9, as well as other available appointments through pharmacies.
“While we have not been asking the question of staff and who’s been vaccinated, I am certain that everyone who has wanted to get a vaccination has had an opportunity to do so,” he said.
Access to vaccination has been a sticking point in the decisions of when and how much to reopen school buildings for in-person instruction this year.
In January, more than 100 Verona Area High School teachers and staff signed a letter asking the district to postpone its plans to bring high schoolers back to in-person instruction by a month. That letter cited the higher risk of exposure with high school students and the coming availability of vaccines in mid-March.