The Verona Area Board of Education’s vote to bring back kindergarteners, first-graders and second-graders to school in-person on Sept. 8 lacked teacher voice, Verona Area Educator Association co-presidents told the Press.
Verona Area International School special education teacher and union co-president Sarah Greenlaw said she was dismayed to see four board members vote to bring K-2 students without allowing the district time to consult with its staff to gauge how comfortable they were coming back to in-person learning.
“The numbers (of COVID-19) in Dane County and Wisconsin are rising, and it’s difficult to look at that and … go back into the classroom,” she said. “It’s difficult to hear the decision and know that we are in the midst of a pandemic – the numbers indicate it’s not time for a safe return.
“The VAEA is disappointed,” Greenlaw added.
On Monday, July 27, the board voted 4-2 to conduct in-person learning for grades K-2 and have grades 3-12 start the year with virtual learning. Parents will be able to choose whether they want to allow their grades 3-12 students to come back to school during the fall semester during a phased reopening whenever the district feels it’s safe for more students to return or to keep their students grades K-12 home for virtual learning until at least mid-January 2021.
The two members who voted against the plan – board president Noah Roberts and Kristina Navarro-Haffner – said they did so because staff had not been consulted.
Greenlaw told the Press she appreciated their votes and desire to hear staff voices while making a decision.
Greenlaw added that while listening to the July 27 board meeting, she felt personally disturbed by comments from board member Tom Duerst, who she said insinuated that teachers who didn’t feel like returning to classrooms because out of concern for their safety aren’t needed in the district.
“I would much prefer to see a K-3 over a K-2, and the kids are there all day,” he said during the July 27 meeting. “And if you want to be a teacher, this is your chance to be a teacher – if it isn’t, I guess you lose a teacher. I just think if we’re going to do it, let’s jump in because I just think we need to have these kids in school.”
Duerst has been a proponent of fully returning students to school during board discussions the last few months, and has said he’s more concerned about the damage that might happen to children if they miss out on in-person schooling and services.
“We are incredibly disappointed that a school board member would dismiss the importance of teacher voice,” she said.
The decision did not meet the district’s strategic plan pillars, Greenlaw said, noting that one of them involves supporting and empowering staff and making sure that their voice is implementing the district’s goals.
Co-president and Savanna Oaks Middle School world language teacher Barb Winger-Rourke said that she felt the vote was pushed through without staff voices because if it had been sought, staff would have voiced opposition to the plan. Some teachers have voiced that they feel it is unfair that K-2 teachers will need to return to the building, while others will be allowed to continue to work from home, she said.
Winger-Rourke added that it felt like the board decided that educators were essential workers without their input, and that they had heard from other teachers in the union who felt like they were being vilified for not wanting to go back into buildings.
“I feel like what’s happened is back when teachers had to adjust very quickly to teach virtually during COVID-19, that was fabulous – we were saints,” she said. “Now, if you object in any way to being asked to come into the building, we’re not given the credibility to actually understand what we’re exposing ourselves to, and whether or not that’s a reasonable thing to ask a person to do for their job.
“If you don’t want to be an essential worker, you’re demonized,” Winger-Rourke added.
Both Winger-Rourke and co-president Stacy Tremaine, a special education teacher at SOMS, said they felt that there was a lack of protocols for what happens when a teacher or student tests positive, as well as other details about how the school day will look.
“(Teachers) are concerned about their safety,” Tremaine said. “They want to teach their students, and they want their students to be learning, but they want to do it safely.”