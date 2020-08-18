While the actual percentage of Verona Area School District’s students who will be back in buildings this fall is relatively small, the majority of families would like to see their students return when it’s deemed safe.
The district asked families to choose between two options the Verona Area Board of Education approved for the start of the school year. One is a phased restart with half-day in-person education for grades K-2 and starting virtually for grades 3-12 and returning when it’s deemed to be safe, while the second is a completely virtual option for those grades. Each choice commits students to the entire first semester.
Families received an email survey Friday, July 31, to choose their preferred option, with a deadline of Friday, Aug. 7. The district allowed families to submit their options late up until Wednesday, Aug. 12, after which students were assigned to be all-virtual.
Overall, 68.9% of families requested to have their collective 3,697 students either go back to school as K-2 students, or be phased in later; the other 31.1% chose the virtual option, which comes out to 1,640 students.
Around 6% of children, or 332 of the district’s students, were assigned the default virtual-only assignment after not responding.
Of the K-2 families, 59.7%, or 752 students, chose to come back in-person, according to data provided by district public information officer Raechelle Belli. The other 40.3% of K-2 students, which comes out to 506 children, will start the year virtually.
The percentage of families who want their students back in school tends to trend upward the older they are.
For grades 3-5, 70.7% of parents, or 868 students, would prefer to see their children phased into the school buildings, with 29% opting for virtual only, or 360 children. Middle school families were slightly higher at 73.4%, or 895 students, choosing the phased option, in comparison to 26.6%, or 320, going all-virtual.
The percentage for high schoolers dips slightly in comparison to middle school, with 71.5% of families choosing the phased version for their students, equally 1,182 students. The other 28.5% of families, representing 454 students, opted for staying virtual.