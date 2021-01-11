When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, one of the biggest things Sofia Ruder missed was going to the public library.
“That was really annoying,” she said. “My mom is really busy, so we couldn’t always go to the library that often ... we couldn’t go inside, you can’t pick out your own book.”
It was the challenge of getting new books to read that prompted Sofia, a Sugar Creek fifth grader in the Two-Way Immersion program, to initiate a fundraising project where she raised money for the Madison Reading Project to help make it easier to place books in the hands of students such as herself, her mother Melissa told the Press.
“I really love books because I’m a really big reader,” Sofia said. “It really makes me happy to know other kids get those kinds of books.”
The Madison Reading Project is a nonprofit founded in 2013 that aims to provide children and schools with books free of charge. Since then, the nonprofit has given out nearly 163,200 books, including 4,000 to Sugar Creek classrooms last month, and 2,500 to Country View Elementary School in September.
And despite Sofia’s fifth grade class being unable to host its annual holiday bazaar like it does every year before winter break to raise money for the annual class party, she decided to take on a wooden ornament craft project. Sofia sold hand-painted wooden ornaments and ended up raising $850 for the Madison Reading Project by selling 142 ornaments, enough to purchase at least 300 new bilingual books for children.
“We thought our initial goal was a little too lofty, but we did the math … and 30 or 40 ornaments will get you $250,” Melissa said. “It kind of took off and spread like wildfire – people were very generous and interested in supporting the cause.”
Sofia said the idea came about when they found some oak branches in their backyard and decided to make ornaments out of them. The Ruder family, avid campers with a multi-generational woodworking hobby, helped Sofia use a chop saw to cut the oak branches into thin discs before she painted them with landscapes of mountains and lines of trees, resting underneath colorful sunsets or night skies and covered them with varnish.
From start to finish, Sofia completed the project herself, with one exception – Melissa started the sign up sheet, where people could sign up to purchase an ornament for the fundraiser.
Sofia and Melissa started with the TWI teachers at Sugar Creek, and expanded from there, branching out to other teachers at the school, Melissa’s book club and even the Madison Reading Project, but they had to put a cap on orders before it became too numerous for Sofia to keep up with demand.
Melissa said it was inspiring as a mother to see her daughter organize a charitable project start to finish. She also credits Sofia’s education at Sugar Creek, where Melissa said her daughter has been taught for six years the importance of literacy and being service-minded.
“I wanted to allow her a lot of freedom and experience the different pieces of (the project) on her own to see what she could come up with,” Melissa said. “She was organized and took so much time and effort to make sure these were high-quality things to give out, and I knew she was doing something that she cared about.”