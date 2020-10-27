During the COVID-19 pandemic, school classrooms have taken a different shape – socially distanced desks, with plexiglass shields and scheduled mask breaks.
At Sugar Creek Elementary School, teachers have the option to use a whole different type of classroom outdoors – when Wisconsin weather permits – underneath a tent purchased by the school’s parent-teacher organization. Current scientific understanding of COVID-19 is that the illness spreads less easily between people in outdoor situations than it does in indoor areas with less ventilation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sugar Creek second grade teacher Linda Weaver, who brought some of her classes outside under the tent, said teaching there was a good opportunity to get kids engaging with nature, as they learned what noise a cicada makes and got to see one up close.
“The children really enjoyed being outside,” she said. “There were bugs out there, but it opened up a learning opportunity for us as we were sitting in the tent.”