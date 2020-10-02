On the chilly morning with temperatures in the mid-40s, Sugar Creek staff sat outside to get a slime mixture dumped on them, as their students watched them from inside the school building or home through Zoom.
Led by dean of students Laura Marquardt, the pep rally celebrated the student and staff's effort of raising $25,000 for the school. Students voted on which teachers they wanted to see get slimed on Friday, Oct. 2, as well as the color of the slime and how many times principal Todd Brunner got slimed.