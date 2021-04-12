Sugar Creek Elementary School is going for gold with its first health-related award of the school year.
Healthy Kids Healthy Schools has given Sugar Creek a gold distinction for its “Bright Spot” award for its Breathe for Change program, principal Todd Brunner wrote in an email to the Press.
Brunner said the school’s Breathe for Change-certified staffer Yami Ruiz offers yoga and relaxation sessions to students in both English and Spanish as a means of addressing social-emotional needs.
Sugar Creek joins 47 other Dane County public and private schools in eight districts to receive a Healthy Kids Collaborative of Dane County Bright Spots award for promoting health and well-being for students, staff and families despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, an April 8 news release from UW Health reads.
Healthy Kids school coordinator Shawn Koval said in the release the Healthy Kids Collaborative was blown away by the creativity of schools in supporting students during the pandemic.
“We knew that schools were being extra thoughtful this school year to support and promote student and staff wellness,” Koval said.
Five gold award winners were also awarded $1,000 awards. LaFollette High School, Milestone Democratic School, Orchard Ridge Elementary and Wright Middle School in the Madison Metropolitan School District were four of the five winners; Sun Prairie Area School District’s Early Learning Resource Center at Token Springs Elementary was the fifth.
The Healthy Kids Collaborative launched the Healthy Kids Healthy Schools award program in 2019, with Sugar Creek being in the first round of recipients with a silver distinction in December 2019. Sugar Creek is the only school in the Verona Area School District to receive the Healthy Kids Healthy Schools award this year.
The Bright Spots award is just one of the many awards Sugar Creek has won for its emphasis on child health in the last few years. In addition to the silver distinction from UW Health’s Healthy Kids Healthy Schools initiative, Sugar Creek has also been the recipient of awards from the state Department of Public Instruction, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Alliance for a Healthier Generation’s Healthy Schools Program.
Stoner Prairie Elementary School also has a Breathe for Change program where students practice yoga and other relaxation techniques as a way to encourage students to have a deeper understanding of their social emotional needs.
Stoner Prairie Elementary School students are learning more than academics in the classroom this year.