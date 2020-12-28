Sugar Creek Elementary School students were given the answer to any winter break boredom before they left for winter break earlier this month.
In an email to the Press, Sugar Creek principal Todd Brunner wrote that teachers helped hand out 4,000 books to students on Dec. 10 for free. Students in grades K-2 attending school in-person were given them during the day, and students in other grades or in the virtual-only format picked up books in a drive-thru format.
Additionally, Madison Reading Project dropped off 800 books for Sugar Creek's library through a partnership with the Parent-Teacher Organization.