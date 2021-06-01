For five Verona Area High School science club students, participating in the “Envirothon” competition for the first time in April had no expectation of cementing a first-place win.
Elizabeth Semmann, Laura Wang, Kaitlyn Spencer and Kylie Magnus, all led by team captain and high school junior Natalie Diller, received first place honors in the environmentally themed competition’s “presentation” category. That was for their proposal to manage the water quality of Fish Lake, a 164-acre lake located in Waushara County, Diller told the Press May 26.
The April 14-16 event took place virtually, and included two days of testing followed by one day of presenting.
All teams in the statewide competition were provided with a document challenging them to imagine they were hired at an environmental consulting firm to improve the surface and ground water quality and quantity at Fish Lake, Diller said.
All members of the teams had to speak during the ten-minute oral presentation and had to use a slideshow, which was followed by several minutes of judges’ questions.
The team read through different studies and supporting documents provided to them by the competition and composed a resource management plan, Diller said. It required them to use all the knowledge learned throughout the year in their science classes, she added.
“My entire team had a discussion about what would be the most environmentally friendly, economically viable way to tackle the problems,” she said.
They had to identify stakeholders, like who would need to be involved in fixing the water quality and who would be affected by those efforts.
This was the first year students from the district participated in the state-level Envirothon competition, which also holds national and international competitions.
And that was in large part due to team captain Diller working with high school science club advisor Hope Mikkleson to assemble the conservation-minded quintet.
After SeaPerch, an underwater robotics competition the club held at the school pool in March, Diller told Mikkelson she wished there was an environmental science-themed program, as it’s one of her passions.
Mikkelson, as it turned out, wanted to send students to Envirothon for a few years. Diller researched the competition and gave a presentation to the science club two days later to recruit the requisite five members to compete, she said.
After asking a friend to be her first teammate, who agreed, Diller needed to recruit three more.
By coincidence, exactly the number of students needed were interested – which was good, because Diller hadn’t thought about a process for selecting her teammates if she’d had more than enough interest, she said.
The first full team meeting was held March 17, and the students got to work studying for the online test portion of the competition, which includes multiple choice and short answer questions on aquatic ecology, forestry, land and soil use, and wildlife, she said.
Those four tests over two days would normally have been hands-on, Diller said, like soil testing or identifying wild animal tracks and calls – interacting with the environment and applying knowledge in a real life situation.
While the document outlining the issue the students’ presentations needed to solve was released on the same day for all teams, so that nobody got a head-start, teams could begin preparing for the testing well in advance of the competition, Diller said.
As the team had formed late in the school year, they only had about a week before the document was released to study for the tests. But once the presentation brief was released, they focused on that, as it yields the highest points, Diller said.
“We had very limited time to get started on this, but it was still fun, it wasn’t as hard as we thought it would be,” she said.
While earning first place in the presentation category, they did not fare as well on the testing, and overall VAHS took sixth place at the state-level, so they did not pass onto the national competition.
But that’s okay, Diller said, as it was more than just about winning – it was about being with friends after so many months kept apart by the pandemic.
“I loved working with the other people,” she said. “I’m friends with everyone on the team and hadn’t gotten to talk to them much. It was great to get together outside of school and talk to people interested in the exact same things I am, and I hope to talk to more people next year.”