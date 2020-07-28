It took 137 days, but students are finally back in a Verona Area School District school.
The district is holding two week-long sessions of summer school from July 27-31 and Aug. 3-7 at Country View Elementary School for around 100 elementary and middle school students whose families signed them up. Children are required to social distance, with their desks six feet apart, and wear masks while in attendance, per Public Health Madison and Dane County requirements.
At the Verona Area Board of Education meeting on Monday, July 27, superintendent Dean Gorrell said it was gratifying to see students back in classrooms for the first time since schools were ordered to close in mid-March because of coronavirus.