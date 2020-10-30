More than two dozen pumpkins faced the judgement of Stoner Prairie Elementary School students and families on Thursday, Oct. 29, during the "Pumpkin Palooza" event. Families could participate in a drive-thru, where they looked at decorated pumpkins set up on tables, and were able to announce their favorites before getting a goody bag to take home.

