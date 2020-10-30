More than two dozen pumpkins faced the judgement of Stoner Prairie Elementary School students and families on Thursday, Oct. 29, during the "Pumpkin Palooza" event. Families could participate in a drive-thru, where they looked at decorated pumpkins set up on tables, and were able to announce their favorites before getting a goody bag to take home.
Stoner Prairie hosts 'Pumpkin Palooza'
Kimberly Wethal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
This month's Corre la Voz
Obituaries
Ruby Ann (Richard) (Handel) Reuter died on September 30, 2020 at Willow Pointe in Verona. She was born in Madison, WI on December 25, 1934 to Walter and Anne (Disrud) Richard. Ruby grew up on a dairy farm in the Belleville area, attended the East Dayton School and graduated from Belleville H…
Sonia S. “Sue” Rotar, age 81, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born on November 6, 1938 in Madison, the daughter of James and Clara (Rufenacht) Scharer. Sue was married in July of 1960 to Stephen Rotar and they made their home in Verona.
Dolores “Cookie” (Koch) Thompson, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday September 21, 2020 at Legacy at Noel Manor assisted living facility in Verona, WI. Cookie was born on October 28, 1930 in Stanton, Nebraska to Emil and Elsie (Lehman) Koch. Their family moved to the southern WI area when …