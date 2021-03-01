Stoner Prairie Elementary School’s third annual “Read Your Heart Out” event required educators to rethink how they could hold a gathering with public participation outside their building.
The event, held on Thursday, Feb. 18, featured 29 readers – 12 Stoner Prairie parents, 10 staff members, six district middle and high school students and one police officer – who all read to students either live in their Zoom classrooms or pre-recorded their reading of a picture book, school counselor Elizabeth Schlitz wrote in an email to the Press.
Read Your Heart Out is a national event that celebrates African American Family Involvement Day and encourages positive relationships between schools, the community and Black families. In years prior, students have typically gathered in the school’s step room for an assembly. That’s where they each put on skits, sing songs and read books before going back to their classrooms, where readers then pick a handful of books to read to students. Books selected usually feature Black characters and are written and illustrated by Black authors and artists.
This year’s event also included a recorded message from Michelle Belnavis, who started the day 17 years ago when she was a first and second grade teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District at Midvale Elementary School.
“Families that read together, succeed together” she said in the message dedicated to the districts and students who participated in Read Your Heart Out.
Schlitz said that much like the rest of education in the middle of a pandemic, the Read Your Heart Out event also took more planning than usual.
“This year we needed readers to select their books ahead of time so that we could try to get a copy into their hands and a copy into the classroom teacher's hands so that both the in person and virtual kids could see the pictures,” she wrote. “It was a lot of searching for books, or ordering some and hoping they arrived on time (they did!) and then transferring the books from classroom to classroom.”
Schlitz added that she was worried participation would be lower because of how “Zoomed out” people are from constant video conference meetings during the pandemic.
“It was so worth all the logistical challenges to get to have our families, students and community members in our classrooms again, even if it was virtual,” she wrote.