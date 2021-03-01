This winter has been the best Sugar Creek Elementary School has had yet for its snowshoeing unit of physical education, principal Todd Brunner said.
Sugar Creek is home to the only elementary school snowshoeing unit in Dane County, and has been getting K-5 students outdoors crunching and sloshing through snow for five years. And not only has this fifth year provided the most ideal weather conditions yet for the unit, it’s also the first year of it taking place at Sugar Creek’s new location, 740 N. Main St. – formerly home to Badger Ridge Middle School.
“It’s spotty winter to winter, some winters haven’t been that snowy or cold,” Brunner said.
The new location for the school has provided a bigger space for kids to traverse, and with a 45-minute-long class time, students have more than enough time to get the equipment on and get exploring, Brunner said.
“They’re super easy for children to use, the kids absolutely love it,” he said.
Around 40 sets of snowshoes were purchased by the school with the help of the PTO a half decade ago.
At the third largest elementary school in Dane County, which draws a large number of its students from the City of Madison, most have never had an opportunity to snowshoe before, Brunner said.
The unit fits into the overall mission of the school to create and provide a healthy environment for students, a goal which it has been recognized for with several state and national awards over the past three years.
Physical education instructor Bill Rose, a 25-year educator, said that teaching snowshoeing at a young age can help create a lifelong interest in the activity that carries into adulthood.
“I love getting kids outside and exercising – doing something rather than being cooped up in winter,” he said. “It’s a great activity for kids to socially distance and has so many cardiovascular benefits.”