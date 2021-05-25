In just five questions that take about two minutes to answer every day, students in the Verona Area School District can let their teachers know how they’re feeling.
Over an app on their iPads called Rhithm, students can say if they are angry or happy, if their mental state is foggy or clear, and if they feel sick or great.
It’s been a vital tool during the pandemic, as students in grades 3-12 who opted into phased in-person learning waited months to see their teachers face-to-face again, while other students will stay virtual throughout the remainder of the school year, assistant superintendent for student services Emmett Durtschi told the Press April 30.
While Rhithm’s wide-spread use across the district was new for the pandemic and virtual learning, the concept of encouraging students to address their feelings and practice mindfulness isn’t.
At least two of the district’s elementary schools, Stoner Prairie and Sugar Creek, offer yoga for students and teachers, and social-emotional learning has been a curriculum focus since 2019.
But when students return to school in the fall, there will be additional resources for them and their families to take advantage of, including expanded mental health supports, an increased focus on mindfulness activities and funding toward helping reduce familial stressors.
Schools often serve as a safe space for students and provide connections to resources for them or their families, Durtschi explained – but with virtual schooling, staff had a hampered ability to regularly check in with students about how they’re feeling.
Enter Rhithm, an app to help bridge the communication gap.
As students tell teachers how they’re feeling each day, teachers can use that information to structure classes or lessons accordingly – if everyone says they’re good and energized, a teacher can get right into a lesson, special education director Sarah Helberg told the Press. But if students say they are tired or anxious, a teacher can take a pause for mindfulness activities such as stretching or yoga.
Student services staff routinely review the data from Rhithm, Helberg said. Over the past year, every grade level has shown a positive effect from the time teachers have taken to pay attention to student emotions with the app’s exercises, she said.
“Rhithm is a tool that we use that gives us a way to have eyes on our kids and see how they are feeling,” she said. “The intent is to really check-in with the kids from a non-academic standpoint – build those relationships based on what they’re saying.”
Before the pandemic, youth health assessments conducted in Dane County schools showed that students in grades 7-12 are experiencing depression, loneliness and suicidal ideation at higher rates than seen in the past, Durtschi said.
She said the health crisis and its disparate impacts on a student’s financial security and family stress are expected to exacerbate the problems.
Durtschi said that impact is difficult to predict, including to what level and for how long.
Kathleen Harwood, a Verona-based licensed professional counselor with a practice that specializes in children and families, especially those with trauma, said that not everybody has been ‘safer at home’ during the pandemic.
“My concern is that reports of child abuse are way, way down,” she told the Press on March 15. “Do you think it’s gone away, or children are locked up with their abusers?”
Teachers often are the first adults outside of a home to witness kids coming to school with bruises or other potential signs of abuse, simply due to the sheer exposure educational staff have to students, Harwood said. But with virtual learning, older students often keep their cameras off, limiting a staff member’s ability to notice potential signs of abuse, she added.
The school district does not force students to have their cameras on because staff and administrators want students to feel safe with the way they participate in classes while in their own personal spaces, Durtschi said.
“Even if they’re only listening, we appreciate them listening in,” he said. “It didn’t change anything for our teachers’ obligation as mandated reporters – but it has to not be our own biases, but something legitimate, something reportable under law.”
While the app doesn’t directly connect teachers to students or provide all the same information as in-person relationships, it’s been enough to tell students that district staff are trusted adults ready to talk or provide consultation, Durtschi said.
“In this pandemic world we’re all experiencing, we have to adjust our tools,” he said. “Things are just different. There are many, many stories of staff who have done pretty amazing things to keep student relationships strong so that families have access to safe, trained professionals.”
The district will continue using the app into the 2021-22 school year, as it anticipates still having some students opt for virtual learning, Durtschi said. But staff plan to take all the things they’ve learned from the app and implement it into their work, he said.
“We like working in public schools because we know we can make a difference every day with students we reach out to,” he said. “That positive impact is why we come to work every day.”
Providing ample resources
When students return to school in fall, the district is prepared to greet them with several mental health resources, Durtschi said.
Some, such as Dane County’s Building Bridges program, pre-dates the pandemic. That program provides the district with two staff members from Catholic Charities, including a clinical social worker, who connects with families to address mental health issues for students grades K-8. This fall, it will expand to include ninth graders, Durtschi said, as he predicts there may be an increase in referrals to that program this fall.
The district also has a five-year grant with University of Wisconsin Health, which provides slots for therapeutic services for students at the high school level, and it will also receive a $525,000 school-based mental health grant from the county through the federal American Rescue Plan stimulus bill.
District mental health coordinator Suzie Sainvilmar told the Press that as wait lists to see therapists grow longer to 4-6 months for youth, her role will include checks-in with students.
Sainvilmar also helps with students who have been hospitalized for suicidal ideation or suicide attempts and reaches out to families to help with a student’s re-entry back into the school environment. And she helps families seeking clinical support such as a medical psychiatrist navigate complexities like insurance.
Knowing what resources are available is really important for families, Harwood said. She said despite so many resources out there, unfortunately a lot of people haven’t felt like they couldn’t take advantage of them.
Two additional goals Durtschi said the district has for addressing the pandemic’s effects are to expand mindfulness activities at each school site and putting money in the Wildcat COVID-19 Family Assistance Fund aside some money to support families facing needs.
Assisting family needs is an important component for children’s mental health, Harwood said.
“We have a belief that kids are resilient – but for a year we have taken kids out of a place that was normal,” she said. “Kids have gone through all the same stuff adults have – the unknowns, feeling threatened, the panic, but they’ve had no voice. Kids have had to do that, but have no voice. Now to be seen and heard is survival for a child.”
The pandemic's lasting effects
The virtual environment has been great for some students, Harwood said, but for others, it has led to screen fatigue.
“Kids weren’t meant to be online – humans are social creatures – this has been unnatural psychologically, emotionally, developmentally – not just socially,” she said. “But some parents don’t know how to respond.”
Calling herself a hands-on counselor, she uses art therapy, sand therapy, and a playroom to connect with youth – she said it’s been hard to replicate that piece of her practice online, and said she can’t wait to get back to counseling through play. Some of those modalities draw from her former work as a preschool director, she said.
While Harwood said she thinks society is now at a place it can begin to heal from the effects of the pandemic, she is still concerned people don’t realize the depth of the damage done yet.
Harwood said she fears coming out of the pandemic, children may have reduced social skills due to limited contact with peers, or may feel angry, fearful or stressed over the pandemic’s effects on their lives and families.
An additional problem she said is the lack of mental health professionals, and said she feels there has always been a shortage long before the pandemic, and that an even smaller amount work with kids and families.
But now there is a mental health crisis where anxiety, divorce and suicide have “skyrocketed,” she said.
In general, she feels the important role therapists have played during the pandemic has gone under-noticed.
“People were focused on frontline workers being heroes, I totally get it, but what people didn’t see is therapists quietly working online,” she said. “While we were not risking our lives, we were holding space for others.”
But Harwood said every crisis is an opportunity – and that therapists can learn things from the pandemic they didn’t know before.
“When people get to speak their truth and regulate their emotions through support – with the right combination there is nothing we can’t heal and get better from,” Harwood said.