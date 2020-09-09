With a larger Verona Area High School comes more ground to cover.
But while the 146-acre campus will require additional security guards, Corey Saffold, the district’s interim director of safety and security, told the Press last week, the building itself has security features built in to help security staff make it safer.
Other aspects of securing the building will be fairly similar to how Saffold and the security assistants ensured safety at the prior building, he explained. Those include conducting exterior door checks and developing personal relationships with students to reduce or prevent security issues.
“I wouldn’t say any of these (security protocols) are new, as opposed to just more efficient,” he said. “We’re just applying it to a different building.”
One way the building design helps Saffold’s team is with separate entrances for students depending on how they are traveling. Those who arrive by bus, drive or ride with other students will enter in the back, while students dropped off by parents will enter through the front.
The school has also changed protocols for entrance during the day, and the design helps with that.
At the old high school, visitors could sneak by the greeter station by mingling in with students; now all visitors will have to use the front entrance to be buzzed in. It also no longer opens the doors to all students at lunch, limiting off-campus lunches to juniors and seniors.
The design of the building also lends itself to being more secure, Saffold said. Hallways have limited sight lines so a person cannot see all the way down it, he noted. This is designed to eliminate an active shooters’ ability to cause bodily harm.
The atrium inside the core of the new high school is curved, and the hallways leading to classrooms have short segments where a person can walk straight before having to turn slightly.
“Most schools that are built within the last five or so years have this feature,” Saffold said.
Another safety feature was added after the February 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida, two months prior to the start of construction on the high school. Though the design features a heavy emphasis on natural light and glass throughout the building, students all will have access to a classroom with no glass facing the hallway, out of the line of sight of a potential active shooter.
The district also plans to add additional security staff, including at least one female assistant, and has provided the team with a utility terrain vehicle, because the larger campus will require more surveillance. However, many of those new hires won’t happen until students can fully attend the high school.
Saffold said the environment created by the building’s interior design, in addition to security staff, will lend itself to being a place where students can feel calm and safe. He added that high school’s greatest form of security is the way relationships are formed between security staff and students and that the security team’s efforts since being formed in 2019 has reduced the number of student citations.
“They’re very effective in preventing things from happening,” he said. “With a bigger building, we want more of that effectiveness, and we want to be able to cover more ground. That’s our greatest asset.”
The feel of the building, he said, is similar to a college campus, with social areas and study rooms that he hopes will lead to a change in student mentality. He said the design and the environment of the school go hand in hand toward improving student behavior.
"When you step foot into the school, you wouldn't want to fight or be disruptive because the environmental design is so welcoming, warm, and inclusive, it'll make anyone want to take advantage of why it's here -- which is to learn," he said."