The Verona Press sent questionnaires to all candidates for open seats on the Verona Area Board of Education.
There are five people running for three At-Large seats, which includes incumbents Carolyn Jahnke and Kalyanna Williams, and newcomers Jen Murphy, John Porco and Nicole Vafadari. Meredith Stier Christensen is running for her Outside Cities seat unopposed.
Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements. Candidates were allowed 100 words for one answer, and 50 words for the rest. Each candidate was also allowed to skip a question of their choosing.