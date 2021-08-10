Savanna Oaks Middle School will have an interim principal for the 2021-22 school year.
Verona Area High School associate principal Jorge Avalos will step in as the interim principal for the Fitchburg-based middle school site, as current principal Paris Echoles will leave the district as of Aug. 20, an email from district public information officer Raechelle Belli to the Press states.
Echoles was hired in 2020 as the successor to retiring principal Sandy Eskrich.
“We extend our gratitude and appreciation for his work supporting students, families and the community over the last year,” Belli’s email said.
Avalos, in addition to being an associate principal at the high school, has a decade of experience as a classroom teacher. Starting in mid-winter, the district will work with staff and families in recruiting a permanent principal for the 2022-23 school year, Belli’s email states.