Safe classrooms are the district’s top priority in the Verona Area School District’s fall 2020 reopening plan.
Yet, when the plan was released 12 days before the start of the school year, most of its sections were still blank. Those sections will likely be filled in this week, after the district’s legal counsel Lori Lubinsky finished reviewing the plans to ensure they met Public Health Madison and Dane County’s Order No. 9, superintendent Dean Gorrell said at the Monday, Aug. 31, board meeting.
Those sections within are significant – pertaining to COVID-19 testing, an illness and fever action plan for students, protocols for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and when students might be able to return to school.
“We took a look at our existing policies and literally lined them up with Order No. 9 and the action plan, and made corrections as necessary,” Gorrell said. “Some of those policies didn’t need much (fixing), others needed quite a bit.”
PHMDC released its requirements for reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year on Friday, Aug. 21, ordering all students in grades 3-12 to be educated virtually.
The district has some safety measures in place based on what worked during the two one-week summer school sessions held in late July and early August. However, the social distancing, hygiene practices and mask requirements it had during summer school were not in the reopening plan that was sent to parents Aug. 25.
Administrators have said that information is being reviewed by the district’s legal counsel to ensure they match the county’s new requirements. Other pieces of the plan were marked as unfinished Aug. 25.
Lubinksy said the district is in good shape to meet the standards set by the county.
“In my judgment, we are extremely well-situated,” she said during the board meeting. “They do comply with the order to the T, and go even further to really put our best foot forward to keep your schools open.”
Gorrell said the hardest piece of the requirements from the county to follow along with is the action plan for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases in district buildings and, subsequently, when schools should close. Current PHMDC guidance lists school closures – whether it be a classroom, a building or the whole district – as on a case-by-case basis.
Gorrell advised that he’d be following up with the agency Tuesday, Sept. 1, to get a more concrete answer.
“That’s a very squishy approach, in my opinion,” he said. “I don’t know what that means, I don’t know if that has to do with how well we contact trace, because there’s a pretty heady responsibility on schools to assist with contact tracing.”
Face coverings are expected to be worn in buildings and on buses for students and staff, per PHMDC’s mask mandate that went into effect in July.
The district’s reopening plan also outlines requirements for school-funded transportation and defines when students will be expected to be online for virtual learning.
On buses, there can be no more than 13 students at one time, and only siblings will be permitted to sit next to each other, the reopening plan states. Students will fill the bus on alternating sides, starting at the back and moving toward the front closer to the end of the route, to ensure social distancing.
Bus windows will be required to be open at least one inch at all times to promote air circulation, since the buses have no other ventilation system.
Whether students are physically present in the schools or attending from home, attendance will be taken and daily schedules will feature rotations of lessons, screen breaks and independent work times.
At the elementary level, students will be assigned a district teacher and will begin their days with social-emotional learning and rotate throughout the day with mini lessons, independent work and breaks, the reopening plan states. Students who cannot attend in-person will be able to access all of the content when it is convenient, and teachers will be watching for lesson progression.
Middle school schedules also start with social emotional learning in their advisory cohorts and finish the day with “What I Need” sessions, where students can advise district staff on where they need assistance.
High schoolers will take either three or four of their classes during the first quarter, and they’ll have the remainder in the second quarter, with the timing of the seventh-hour class based on the teacher’s schedule.
Each period will have 45 minutes of synchronous learning, 30 minutes of that spent in live instruction and the other time spent as student support.