The in-person support options the Verona Area School District promised to families starting the year with virtual learning – known as Virtual+ – won’t be ready by Sept. 8.
District staff remain interested in developing those options for students, however, during the fall semester, superintendent Dean Gorrell told the school board during its Monday, Aug. 17, meeting.
Gorrell provided updates during that meeting on how district staff had progressed with its reopening plans. Some board members had been frustrated during the prior meeting, on Aug. 6, after being informed that creating the “plus” options, such as supplemental in-person counseling and small group sessions, wasn’t a priority.
Prior to that, board members had not realized the reopening plan they approved July 27 was an all-virtual start to the school year. Administrators had talked about creating a “Virtual+” option at previous meetings, but that was not part of the vote, which included a last-minute switch to provide K-2 students a previously unplanned half-day in-person option.
Monday, Gorrell reinforced that he and other district staff want to dedicate staff time to creating the virtual model first, because he felt that he had sent mixed signals about the district’s intentions with the supplemental options.
“That has been a consuming effort – it’s a logistical puzzle for sure, in addition to being a curricular puzzle,” he said. “We still absolutely, absolutely want to do the plus part, when we’re at a point that we can do that.
“We want to look at other opportunities to bring kids in when we can, when we have this big puzzle mostly figured out, and then we can start to fill in the other pieces of it,” Gorrell added.
Throughout the summer, district staff have stated the emergency-style virtual learning that occurred starting in late March after the state ordered all schools to close was not what virtual learning would look like when school started back up in the fall.
A key component of that is ensuring some synchronous learning – where students would be expected to be present in virtual classrooms during specific times during the day. That will be complemented by the asynchronous learning style used in the spring, in which teachers and staff uploaded content and assignments into their online software at the start of the day and students completed it at their own pace.
Gorrell said district staff wouldn’t unnecessarily delay the launch of “plus” options, but he declined to provide a date for when supplemental supports for all students would be ready.
In addition to creating the “plus” options, the district is still working on determining staffing needs, transportation and the swapping of iPads for students, as the district had signed a new contract with Apple prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the meeting, board member Kristina Navarro-Haffner expressed frustration over why the district couldn’t have middle and high school staff, who are relatively unaffected by the K-2 in-person plan, developing “plus” options for students in grades 6-12.
“I get what you’re saying, Dean, I get that this is a big puzzle – there’s tons of staffing questions about running the K-2, whether it’s transportation issues and all of that,” she said. “We have these sites that are going to be very active, which will be our K-5 sites, and I get that that’s a very complex thing to put into motion, but we’re still going to have a brand-new high school campus with little, little activity and two middle schools with very little activity.”
Gorrell explained that while staff have been encouraged to bring ideas for the “plus” options forward, much of the work being done at the middle and high schools involves curriculum development to create a “robust” virtual environment. Other obstacles to launching the “plus” option are district-wide, such as the transportation element, Gorrell added.
“The transportation piece is not insignificant,” he said. “If we’re going to take an equitable approach to this, we’ve got to make sure that we offer transportation to students in the ‘plus’ – we’ve got to have the capacity to be able to do that.”