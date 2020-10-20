After nearly eight months of silent music rooms, empty gymnasiums and pottery wheels at a standstill, Verona Area School District buildings could get a semblance of life next month – even if it is in a limited capacity.
Starting as early as Nov. 2, the district plans to begin offering the “plus options” administrators first floated to the school board in July. Administrators had put the creation of those plus options on the back burner after the board decided to provide both virtual and K-2 in-person models of education.
The options, which administrators announced at the board’s Monday, Oct. 19, meeting, will be made available to all grade levels, and the number and type of options will vary by each grade level. They’ll be aimed at more vulnerable populations of students at each school as each site looks to start with a small percentage of its population.
The start date for academic intervention classes will be as early as Nov. 2 at the high school and as late as Nov. 10 at the elementary schools. Elementary and middle schools will bring in no more than about 50 students to start, while the high school will accommodate up to 400 students at first.
Elementary schools will have a larger focus on related arts, academic support for math and literacy and social-emotional learning. Middle schools will have more of a focus on supporting English language learners, math and literacy skills and providing coping strategies.
The high school will bring in the most students on a regular basis, with lab-based classes such as chemistry, pottery and robotics twice a week and after-school activities and optional coaching contact days for nine sports.
At each of the elementary schools, plus options will start with three to five groups of no more than 10 students to adhere to Public Health Madison and Dane County mass gathering guidelines. Starting no later than Tuesday, Nov. 10, district director of elementary curriculum Angela Hawkins said, schools will invite students who were recommended by teachers or student services staff or were showing concerning patterns with achievement, attendance or engagement rates.
“We wanted to start off and see how it’s going to work, and then there’s plans in the making to then add additional groups,” she said.
District director of curriculum and instruction Ann Franke said the first students to be brought back will be those who are struggling in the virtual environment or are a part of affinity groups such as Circles of Support. The middle schools will start with between 40-50 students each among all three grades, she added.
Franke said the same data as the elementary schools would be used to determine which middle school students would be invited into “plus” opportunities first, but the goal is to expand the services past the first couple dozen students in the following months. Middle school options would begin at the start of the second quarter, and students would attend between 2-4 sessions a week for six weeks, based on need.
“As we get our legs underneath us again, we definitely want to expand that out and offer to more students,” she said.
High school activities look drastically different than what’s offered at the lower grade levels. Verona Area High School principal Pam Hammen said that staff put a focus on interventional supports for students based on test scores and those who were receiving “F” grades or are more than one credit behind where they should be for graduation, and on creating “plus” opportunities for lab classes that can’t be replicated in the same way through virtual learning.
Around 150 students fall into the category of needing academic intervention, Hammen said, and the other 250 students are enrolled in lab-based classes.
“We started by prioritizing,” she told the board. “These are classes that would be much better if we were able to have a hands-on, in-person component to them.”
The high school will also allow coach contact days for athletes, athletic director Joel Zimba said. Optional coaching days have always been a tool that coaches can use outside of the season, Zimba explained. Fall and spring sports have 15 days, and winter sports have five.
Of the sports, four fall coaches and four winter coaches are choosing to use their days, as is one spring sport, such as swimming, tennis or wrestling. Coaches are required to follow all public health requirements during their contact days, including social distancing, Zimba said.
“These are days they have, pandemic or not,” he said. “This is just an opportunity for us to bring some athletes in to be able to work on more specific stuff.”
Assistant superintendent of academic services Laurie Burgos told the board the reason for keeping the cohorts small was to make sure that they didn’t overwhelm the nursing staff with additional students.
“We want to make sure that at especially our elementary (schools), as we bring more students into our systems, we want to be careful not to overwhelm our system, which could result in a closure or could shut down our school, which would shut down our in-person instruction,” she said. “We’re trying to balance, and we really want to start small as we have done since summer school, learn and build.”