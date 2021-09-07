Photos: Verona Area School District students return for five-day classes for first time since March 2020

Verona Area School District students return to class

From left, third grader Aria Thao and kindergartener Iana Thao receive hugs from their mother as she drops them off at school on the first day on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Stoner Prairie Elementary School.

The school days might still look a bit different in the Verona Area School District than they did in March 2020, with masks over smiles, but at least the schedule is somewhat similar.

The vast majority of district students returned to five-day, in-person classes last week, with elementary and grades 6 and 9 coming back on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and all other grades starting on Thursday, Sept. 2. The district’s students have not been back inside buildings for in-person instruction five days a week since March 2020, when schools were abruptly ordered to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few dozen students will remain online, as their families opted them into virtual learning for the fall semester of the 2020-21 year.

