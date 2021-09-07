Photos: Verona Area School District students return for five-day classes for first time since March 2020

From left, third grader Aria Thao and kindergartener Iana Thao receive hugs from their mother as she drops them off at school on the first day on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Stoner Prairie Elementary School.
The school days might still look a bit different in the Verona Area School District than they did in March 2020, with masks over smiles, but at least the schedule is somewhat similar.
The vast majority of district students returned to five-day, in-person classes last week, with elementary and grades 6 and 9 coming back on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and all other grades starting on Thursday, Sept. 2. The district’s students have not been back inside buildings for in-person instruction five days a week since March 2020, when schools were abruptly ordered to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A few dozen students will remain online, as their families opted them into virtual learning for the fall semester of the 2020-21 year.
1 of 8
Verona Area School District students return to class
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Kylie Santos Guerrero walks to the front doors of the building on the first of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Glacier Edge Elementary School.
Verona Area School District students return to class
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Principal Theresa Taylor greets a student while holding the hand of another, Lila Spindler, as they prepare to head inside to the classroom on the first of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Glacier Edge Elementary School.
Verona Area School District students return to class
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From right, kindergartener Adnan Hassan and fourth grader Raqia Hassan walk to the front of the building with their father on the first of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Stoner Prairie Elementary School.
Verona Area School District students return to class
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, third grader Aria Thao and kindergartener Iana Thao receive hugs from their mother as she drops them off at school on the first day on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Stoner Prairie Elementary School.
Photos: Verona Area School District students return for five-day classes for first time since March 2020
1 of 8
Verona Area School District students return to class
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Kylie Santos Guerrero walks to the front doors of the building on the first of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Glacier Edge Elementary School.
Verona Area School District students return to class
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Principal Theresa Taylor greets a student while holding the hand of another, Lila Spindler, as they prepare to head inside to the classroom on the first of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Glacier Edge Elementary School.
Verona Area School District students return to class
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Student Cesar Blandon Lumbi walks with his family to the front doors of the building on the first of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Glacier Edge Elementary School.
Verona Area School District students return to class
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Student Avery Dotson is given a hug from his mom on the first of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Glacier Edge Elementary School.
Verona Area School District students return to class
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Center, kindergartener Isaiah Miles is walked to the front door by his parents on the first of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Stoner Prairie Elementary School.
Verona Area School District students return to class
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From right, kindergartener Adnan Hassan and fourth grader Raqia Hassan walk to the front of the building with their father on the first of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Stoner Prairie Elementary School.
Verona Area School District students return to class
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Third grader Genevieve Mellem walks with family to front door of the building on the first of school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Stoner Prairie Elementary School.
Verona Area School District students return to class
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, third grader Aria Thao and kindergartener Iana Thao receive hugs from their mother as she drops them off at school on the first day on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Stoner Prairie Elementary School.
Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor and primarily covers the school districts. She previously was an intern starting in 2013. Follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.