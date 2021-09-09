Photos: Verona Area International School holds multi-language storytime at library

On Saturday, Sept. 4, over 50 members of the community gathered in the outdoor event space at Verona Public Library for storytime with an international focus as staff and students from Verona Area International School (VAIS).
Students and staff presented back to school-themed books, songs, and language practice in English, Mandarin Chinese and American Sign Language. The event was led by VAIS K-1 Mandarin Chinese Teacher Lumei Huang and VAIS Librarian Tiffani Roltgen, as well as VAIS fourth graders Maia Rabedeaux, Stella Roltgen, and Dakota Van Rossum.
Participants left with a "notes of encouragement" take-home craft containing supplies and directions for creating scratch art notes with positive messages that can be placed in backpacks, bags and lunch boxes.
VAIS holds a multi-language storytime
Students and staff lead attendees in a goodbye song during a Verona Area International School storytime on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Verona Public Library.