Verona Area High School's Class of 2021 graduates

A graduate holds an umbrella to keep the sun off him during Class of 2021's graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 12, at Verona Area High School's football field. Many graduates and other attendees brought umbrellas or fans with them to combat the warm temperatures.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Verona Area High School celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates with a ceremony on Saturday, June 12, at the school's football field. This was the first commencement ceremony held at the new high school campus, and the first one in many years that wasn't held at Epic, as high school staff attempted to plan a ceremony that would accommodate more people after not knowing how many people would be allowed to gather outdoors based on Public Health Madison and Dane County orders.

Class of 2021 graduates

1 of 41

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.​

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.