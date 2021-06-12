Verona Area High School celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates with a ceremony on Saturday, June 12, at the school's football field. This was the first commencement ceremony held at the new high school campus, and the first one in many years that wasn't held at Epic, as high school staff attempted to plan a ceremony that would accommodate more people after not knowing how many people would be allowed to gather outdoors based on Public Health Madison and Dane County orders.
